PSD's Ciolacu: PSD will file a censure motion in the next parliamentary session

Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that the party would file a censure motion in the next parliamentary session, however the themes of the motion haven't been written yet.

"In the next parliamentary session, the PSD will file a censure motion. Categorically. We will see the themes, we are waiting, throughout January there are also deadlines with the Constitutional Court on other laws which they assumed. The Constitution gives you this possibility to come up with an assumption of responsibility on certain laws. But these people thought about important laws, reforms in Healthcare, in Education, political statements, (...) you don't come up with amendments of the point of fines. They have made a mockery of this leverage, which is constitutional after all. They have created some precedents which must be stopped. Let's see what the Court says, if it agrees with us, I am firmly convinced that no one else will do such a thing and Mr. Orban will remain the only Prime Minister who started a constitutional conflict," Marcel Ciolacu told Antena 3 private broadcaster.When asked about PSD's reaction in the situation in which the Gov't would issue an emergency ordinance to dismantle the Investigation of Criminal Offences in the Judiciary (SIIJ), Marcel Ciolacu replied that the Social Democrats wouldn't want to file a censure motion on the topic of Justice, "but if they insist, then, that's it."Ciolacu pointed out that he wouldn't urge the Social democrats to vote against a "better law."In the context of a question regarding a possible triggering of early election, the PSD leader mentioned that another majority can be created if PM Orban resigns."Let Mr. Orban resign and we'll see if other parties are able to create another majority," Ciolacu stated.