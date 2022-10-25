PSD's Ciolacu: Romanians continue to trust Romanian Army, the Church the most

Romanians continue to trust the Romanian Army and the Church the most, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday in his message on the occasion of the Day of the Army, told Agerpres.

"The Romanian Army, along with the Church, are always trusted the most by the Romanians with this year fully proving to us how important the Army is, at a time when no one believed that Europe could ever know the horrors of an illegitimate and unprovoked war," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He congratulated the Romanian troops "for the responsibility, professionalism and involvement" they prove every day in ensuring the security of our citizens and our country.

"Just as the Army protects us all, the Romanian state must do its duty. Allocating a budget of 2.5pct of GDP is important for endowing the Romanian Army with modern technology, but it is also necessary for the troops to have due respect from the state, as happens in all other NATO member countries. That is why I am convinced that Prime Minister Ciuca will try to make every effort to remove from the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) the provision introduced by some idiots by which military pensions are considered special pensions. As a son of the military, I will always be on the side of the military. And I hope that everyone will do their job so that justice will be done to the military. Happy birthday to the Romanian Army!," Ciolacu also wrote.