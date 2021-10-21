PSD's Ciolacu: Romanians' urgency is to discuss with president Iohannis about pandemic problem

Romanians' urgency is to discuss with president Klaus Iohannis about the pandemic problem, the chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday, before the meeting between the social-democrats and the head of state, agerpres reports.

The representatives of PSD are taking part in consultations at Cotroceni Palace, on Thursday, for the nomination of a new candidate for Prime Minister.

"Professor Rafila and professor Cercel are also part of the delegation and I believe that the Romanians' urgency is to discuss with the president about the pandemic problem," Ciolacu said at PSD's central headquarters.Asked if he has given up on the scenario of early elections, Ciolacu said: "No. And we all knew that early elections could not have been held at this moment, given the pandemic and the Constitution, but we continue to believe that after the failure of the right-wing governing the best option is returning to the Romanian people."The PSD chairman also said that there were no decisions made regarding a Government led by Nicolae Ciuca, the proposed candidate from the liberals."My opinion, and I am keeping it, is that at this moment Romania needs a stable Government, with a wide parliamentary support," Ciolacu said.