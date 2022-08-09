PSD's Ciolacu says emergency ordinance on energy prices should not remain in effect for long

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that it is not possible to continue for a long period of time with the emergency ordinance on energy prices and separate measures must be taken for each field.

"I also saw the appearance of the governor of the National Bank who said the right thing - most of the inflation came from the price that exploded in energy, it seems to me that over 52 percent of the inflation component. (... ) If we have gas consumption almost covered by also opening new capacities (...), as regards electricity we are exposed by almost 15 percent, we do not produce by 15 percent more compared to what we consume. (...) It is no longer possible continue for a long period with this emergency ordinance and at this moment there are 2-3 options that we will discuss in the coalition. We cannot allocate 3 percent of GDP to speculation, because it is a speculation, from energy. This compensation was supposed to be for a limited period," said Ciolacu, at the Parliament Palace.

He mentioned that there is no question for Romania to remain without energy, because "we are interconnected with the whole of Europe".

"We made a big mistake, we sold this year's energy. If we are talking about a semi-regulation, at least in the domestic area, I would not like to reach a conflict within the coalition in this regard, we need price regulation in the domestic area, especially since we can cover it through our own production, where the state is the majority shareholder in these companies. I saw the budget resource, it's 2 billion to 3 billion to the Ministry of Energy, because that's how the calculations were made at the beginning of the year. We sold the energy with 3 -400 RON and now it is being sold for 2,000-3,000," maintained Ciolacu.

The PSD leader said that it is necessary to come up with precise approaches in each field very quickly, until the budget revision is carried out.

"We have three solutions that we want to detail in the coalition meeting. (...) Until September 1, this decision must be taken and the normative acts prepared for each field, separately," affirmed the PSD leader. AGERPRES