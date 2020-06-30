PSD's Ciolacu says he endorses taxation of large fortunes, not labour

Acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he endorses taxation of large fortunes, not of labour.

"I am for the taxation of large fortunes, not of labour! I hope it is clear for those in the National Liberal Party (PNL) who are trying to divert this issue in a populist manner. I want to remind them that PSD has reduced the income tax from 16% to 10% when PNL opposed it. In our vision, work must be encouraged, not over-taxed, and I believe that in a country like Romania, where the social gaps are very large, we must have the courage to bring up for discussion taxation of larger and very large wealth," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that whether PNL wants to defend those "with sumptuous villas, yachts or motor boats, or luxury cars" it is their political decision."From our perspective, the burden must be reduced on those who have less and increased to those who have more! This is normal, this is fair! We are of course talking about a broader fiscal reform that certainly cannot be implemented at this time of uncertainty marked by the government's inability to come up with solutions to support the economy. But it is a topic that deserves and must be debated for a change of government," he said.