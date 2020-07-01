PSD's Ciolacu says national economic recovery between golf course holes, strangest image of year

Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the economic recovery of Romania "between golf course holes," with the National Liberal Party (PNL) as flags, is the strangest image of the year.

"It's getting boring! The economic recovery of the country between the holes of the golf course, with liberals as flags, is the strangest image of the year. President Iohannis's mind is focused on the golf club not local businesses, and the dozens of Liberals bored by the audience can only resist by thinking about the cocktail afterwards. Honestly, after these sad and empty speeches, which show that the rulers do not even understand what they have copied from the PSD's economic programme, we are rather witnessing a commemoration of the economy of which they haven't dealt with it at all so far, not to call it a memorial. Romanians would say: awful moment, fine memorial cake," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.The government on Wednesday unveiled its "Rebuilding Romania. A National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery," in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis.Opening the ceremony was Iohannis, followed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, Minister of Labour Violeta Alexandru, Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, and Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode.