PSD's Ciolacu says party shall vote for everything related to Romanians' health;anything else - excluded

Marcel Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu has stated on Monday, when referring to the decision to extend the state of alert, that Social-Democrat MPs will vote for everything related to Romanians' health.

"We'll bring some amendments [to the Government Decision extending the state of alert]. We will vote for everything related to Romanians' health. Anything else is excluded. The colleagues' proposal was for 15-day extension of the state of alert, but we'll see after the CExN meeting [the PSD's National Executive Committee]. I personally, lean toward 15 days," Ciolacu said prior to the beginning of the PSD's CExN meeting.

