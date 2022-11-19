PSD's Ciolacu: Servicemen's pensions are service pensions that all NATO countries have

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, in Resita, when referring to servicemen's pensions, that these are service pensions and that all the servicemen from NATO countries receive such pensions.

"I saw the recommendation of the World Bank regarding service pensions for the servicemen. We are part of NATO. All NATO member countries have service pensions for the servicemen," Marcel Ciolacu told a news conference, Agerpres informs.

Furthermore, the PSD leader appreciated that the ceiling of 9.4pct of the GDP for the pension system should be removed from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). In this context, he showed that in the event of an economic recession, the GDP could decrease, which would not allow further increases in pensions.

Marcel Ciolacu reiterated the idea that small pensions should increase by more than 15pct, so that people with low incomes can get through this difficult period.

The PSD Chairman attended on Friday, in Resita, alongside other Social Democratic leaders, the Caras-Severin PSD county election conference.