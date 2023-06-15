PSD's Ciolacu: Starting today we are implementing the governing programme.

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated that he will immediately implement the governing programme voted today in Parliament, told Agerpres.

"It is normal in a democracy, and we are also talking about a relatively short period of time, so it is obvious that starting today we will have to start implementing the governing programme, and I am firmly convinced that, if we continue in this good faith, and we will ensure Romania this political stability, at the end of my term in office, in 2024, Romania will not lose what is most important at this moment - the fact that we must make reforms. Let's make these reforms, and we will not lose this almost last train that represents the National Programme of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR). Everyone always talks a lot about the money from this programme and less about reforms - they are the two things that come together. Without reforms, Romania will not move forward in the direction we all want," stated Marcel Ciolacu at the Parliament, at the end of the solemn meeting in which the new cabinet was voted.

Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that the new government has decided not to lose any money from the PNRR.

"This is what we set out to do - not to lose any money. You know the mechanism very well, we see what comes from request 2, which has already been approved, what are the Commission's objections on certain milestones, which receive new deadline afterwards - between 3 months and 6 months," mentioned Ciolacu.