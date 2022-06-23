PSD's Ciolacu talks in Brussels of developing Belgian investments in Romania, know-how transfer for Constanta Port

Developing Belgian investments in Romania and the transfer of know-how for the Port of Constanta represented the topics of discussion during the meetings that the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, had in Brussels with his Belgian counterpart, Eliane Tillieux, as well as with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Economy and Labor, Pierre-Yves Dermagne.

"Developing Belgian investments in Romania and the transfer of know-how for the Port of Constanta! These are a few of the important topics on the agenda that we had this morning, with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies with the Federal Parliament of the Kingdom of Belgium, Eliane Tillieux, and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Labor, Pierre-Yves Dermagne," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He also mentioned that the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister supported the proposal regarding the transfer of know-how between the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Constanta, with the purpose of facilitating cereal transport from Ukraine and to prevent a world food shortage."Moreover, I discussed with Belgian officials about the topic of increasing Belgian investments in Romania and the need to relaunch local cooperation between social-democratic authorities," Ciolacu also wrote."A productive exchange of opinions with chairwoman Eliane Tillieux regarding the role of members of Parliament in overcoming social and economic difficulties that Europe is currently facing in the current context. I thanked our social-democrat friends for the support granted to Romanians that are living in Belgium," Marcel Ciolacu also wrote on Twitter.Furthermore, Ciolacu sent a message on Twitter regarding the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne."A good talk with Deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne regarding the relaunch of cooperation between Romania and Belgium on economic and social issues. I highlighted the importance of local cooperation and friendship between our social-democratic parties," Ciolacu mentioned.The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, is carrying out a visit in Brussels on Thursday.Marcel Ciolacu has also meetings scheduled with the Commissioner for Labor and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, as well with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.Furthermore, he will have an intervention during the meeting with the PES leaders.AGERPRES