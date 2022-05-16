PSD's Ciolacu: There are several fiscal measures we will have to take and present by June 1

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that more fiscal measures should be taken by June 1 so that next year's state budget can be built based on them given that the amendment to the Fiscal Code must be made six months in advance.

"There are several fiscal measures that I think we will have to take and present by June 1. As we well know, the Fiscal Code needs to be amended six months in advance so that the future state budget can be built on the measures taken from June 1, with effect from January 1. I remain of the opinion that in the area of energy prices, at least, a regulation should have come and would have had immediate effects. The compensation, as we can see, has created a gap until the effects are seen. If we had come with regulation, the effects would have been the next day and maybe we would not have reached this inflation," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters, asked if the governing coalition will discuss the elimination of VAT differentiated on foodstuffs as proposed by the Fiscal Council.The PSD leader mentioned that there are discussions in the coalition on all these topics. He specified that on Monday morning he had a prolonged telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on these topics.According to Ciolacu, the government will not introduce new taxes in the coming period."Everyone is always coming (and announcing) that we will have better collection. The collection has improved and the new head of ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency] has even given a good perspective at this time. There is also a resizing and resettlement of taxes so that there is better collection, but that doesn't mean we're raising taxes," he said.Marcel Ciolacu added that he still supports the introduction of the progressive tax "with the necessary deductions". AGERPRES