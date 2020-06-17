PSD's Ciolacu: We are trying to make 15-day state of alert be intermediate state

The Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Tuesday evening on private television broadcaster Antena3 that the Social Democrats will analyze the possibility of amending the Government Decision on extending the alert state so that there is no issue of constitutionality, specifying that PSD would like the next 15 days to constitute an "intermediate state".

The PSD leader criticized the fact that he officially received the Government Decision regarding the alert status on Tuesday night.

"What is happening is offensive. On the way here I received from the General Secretariat the form of the GD. So a few hours after the expiration of the state of alert, the honorable Government considered that this is the way of dialogue between the Government and the Romanian Parliament. It will definitely be published in the Official Gazette until 12 at night, no problems, people are at work. I will never understand why Ludovic Orban wants this approach to such an important thing. Such a GD to extend the state of alert changes our way of life and he considers that this is the correct approach to have with the Romanians and with Parliament," said Ciolacu.

He expressed satisfaction that the opening of places of worship is to be found in the GD and that the Government no longer requests direct acquisitions and stressed that Secretary of State Raed Arafat is the only one in the Government who has communicated with political leaders during this period.

Finally, PSD wants to open hospitals for the chronically ill, Ciolacu added.

"We want very clearly stipulated in the GD that hospitals open for chronic diseases. We saw the stuttering of the prime minister that doctors are to blame for not treating patients with chronic diseases. (...) We hope that after the risk analysis we will have a new discussion with Mr. Arafat and to begin to understand why they keep Covid support hospitals without patients, so that the communities where these hospitals are do not have access to the medical act, have to travel tens of kilometers to the county seat hospital," said Ciolacu.