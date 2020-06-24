PSD's Ciolacu: We shall have a governance alternative when lodging a censure motion

Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that, the moment the PSD files the censure motion against the Orban Government, his party shall have an alternative to the current governance, but he avoided to say who will be the proposal for the Prime Minister office.

When asked at a broadcast on TVR public television station on Tuesday whether he will be the PM proposal if the party demands it, Marcel Ciolacu said that discussions shall be carried out within the his political formation."We will discuss within. (...) Let's file the motion - we announced that we will lodge it, it is a certainty, regardless of what certain colleagues and analysts say, that I have an agreement - this is the Opposition's business, to file a censure motion. (...) Definitely, when the motion passes, the PSD will have an alternative and an economy programme, on short-term, until the elections, a coherent one, explained both to the President and the Romanians," the Social-Democrat leader said.He added that the Ludovic Orban Government doesn't have credibility anymore and, during the coronavirus pandemic, a Government of national union would be more appropriate."I went to the President and I proposed a Government of national union. At that time, in my view, it was the best solution, on a limited period, all the political forces to take on this pandemic, epidemic and all the efforts. Credibility would have been completely different; everybody would have pulled in the same direction and we would have provided comfort to the President. (...) The great problem of the Government, at the moment, (...) is that it no longer has any credibility," Marcel Ciolacu argued.