PSD's Ciolacu: We'll send censure motion to AUR too, maybe they'll have things to add

Marcel Ciolacu

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said that the text of the motion of censure to be tabled by the Social Democrats in Parliament on June 14 will also be sent to those from AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) to maybe make "additions."

"On June 14, we will table the motion of censure. We will start working on the text, we will send the text to non-affiliated MPs, and there is also the AUR group in Parliament to which we are going to send the text, maybe they have things to add, because they have already announced that they will vote for a possible censure motion submitted to Parliament," Ciolacu told TVR 1 national television broadcaster.

He added that PSD will try to "bring down" the Government with this motion of censure that it is going to submit to Parliament, agerpres reports.

"We are trying to overthrow the Government with this motion of censure that we will submit. There is a difference of 34 votes between the Power and the Opposition. I keep hearing this discussion - why PSD has not submitted a motion of censure so far. But we couldn't have submitted a motion of censure two weeks after the elections, isn't it? There were also some in the PSD who at some point after Iohannis became president with 67pct, wanted us to hold a referendum to suspend him. "After one week and he won with 67pct, how could we have possibly suspended him? The same with this. After the elections, Mr. Iohannis gathered his Government of losers," Ciolacu said.

