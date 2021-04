PSD's Ciolacu: We've decided today to submit simple motion against Minister of Health

PSD (Social Democratic Party) will submit a new simple motion of censure against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, according to a statement made by the head of this party, Marcel Ciolacu.

"We have discussed today, at the National Political Bureau, the outrageous unfolding of events at the Foisor Hospital [where the patients were taken out of the hospital during the freezing nighttime on Friday night in a chaotic manner to be moved in other hospital, as the Foisor Hospital became a COVID-19 support hospital]. Today we have decided to submit a new simple motion against the Minister of Health," Ciolacu told a press conference.