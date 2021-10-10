PSD's Dincu: No Social Democrat nominee for PM for Monday's consultations with President

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will most likely not go to Monday's consultations at Cotroceni with a nomination for Prime Minister, yet a decision will be made Monday morning by the party's National Political Council, president of the PSD National Council, Vasile Dincu, announced today.

"At this moment PSD won't field a proposal for Premier, because we want to see what the President wants, in the first place. The President is the one behind, at least a part of this crisis, of the political quandary he has enabled to continue by endorsing Florin Citu and he has to restore his government because he is the main protagonist in this so far failed governance, at least from the perspective of the government's results. (...) We are looking at this situation, we'll see what the National Bureau decides Monday morning, before we go to Cotroceni, we can also call a National Council meeting if necessary. But at this stage we haven't made a decision because we are not sure of the President's intention," Dincu told broadcaster Prima TV.

He explained that President Iohannis said he would never appoint a Social Democrat Prime Minister and now wants to rebuild the current coalition."People tell us: now that you've ousted the Citu Government, take the helm. But how are we to take over power? It's the President's prerogative to appoint the Prime Minister, and the President has said some time ago that he will never appoint a Social Democrat Prime Minister. The proposals we made after elections were rejected. The decent thing for Mr. Citu to do after seeing that he has a 281-strong parliamentary majority against him would be to resign and for the President to restore the situation as it was after elections. Normally it should have been for PSD to put together a majority, as the winner of the election, even if it didn't get a 51% majority. Now we want to see if the President is just delaying action - it is a possibility, given this bridge he set over the weekend - or if he has a solution, because there is no point in us fielding a proposal when we are not asked to, it would be to no avail. Our understanding is that the President wants to restore this coalition," Dincu detailed.