PSD's Firea: Bucharest Mayor Dan wants to pay rd EUR 740k for a 12m electric bus

PSD (Social Democratic Party, opposition) first vice-president Gabriela Firea says that the general mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, wants to pay almost EUR 740,000 for a 12-meter electric bus, although two years ago, in central-western Cluj-Napoca, such a bus cost approximately EUR 570,000.

"The new mayor of Bucharest wants to pay almost EUR 740,000 for an electric bus, 12 meters long! Nobody seems to be bothered! Or outraged! The Ministry of Development has just bought 56 electric buses, 18 meters long, with almost EUR 750,000 piece, produced in Turkey, but no one screams anymore! Yes, from Turkey! Not from Germany, Austria, France, etc.! In Timisoara and Brasov, now there are mayors from USR+ and everything is fine ... However, in the vision of the new mayor general, a bus 6 meters shorter must be cheaper by only EUR 10,000," former PSD Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She recalls that in her term as Bucharest mayor, two attempts were made to purchase 100 electric buses for 14 routes in the Capital City and that bidders from Turkey, China, Germany and Romania showed up, Agerpres informs.

"The offers either did not comply with the specifications or the price was well above the estimated value. We were offering almost EUR 570,000 for such a bus, a price set by an opportunity study done with EBRD specialists. You know how much was paid in 2019 by the city of Cluj-Napoca for an electric bus of 12 meters? A little over EUR 570,000! Yes, for the famous purple buses. Everything is public and verifiable! In merely three years, the electric buses on the market have become more expensive by EUR 180,000?! Are they also becoming more expensive from the pen and words, as is the intention with the trams produced in western Arad?! Leaving aside all the slander brought to me during my term, hoe would public transportation in the Capital had looked like if the 400 EURO 6 buses, the Turkish turquoise hadn't been bought?! Or if the 130 Mercedes hybrid buses, the green ones, had not been purchased?!" Firea asks rhetorically.

She claims that now not only are these buses bought at higher prices, but buses are being removed from the route, both from Bucharest and from Ilfov County, so that passengers travel more slowly, stay longer in stations and face the busy roads.

"From bad to worse, this is what the mayors and councilors of USR [Save Romania Union] and PNL [the National Liberal Party] bring to Bucharest," Social-Democrat Firea concludes.