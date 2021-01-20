PSD's Firea: Vlad Voiculescu, underminer of vaccination campaign, we demand his resignation

First vice-chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea requested on Wednesday, on behalf of the party, the resignation of Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, on the grounds that he would be "a real underminer of the vaccination campaign" against COVID, which he "discredits through embarrassing lies."

"We demand the resignation of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, who proves to be a real underminer of the vaccination campaign, which he discredits through embarrassing lies, such as the fact that Japan, unlike Romania, would not have access to the vaccine, and that is why (...) it does not vaccinate its population. In fact, several developed countries, including Japan, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, have deliberately postponed vaccination of the population to wait for new clinical trials and to see what is happening in the countries that already vaccinate their citizens. Voiculescu cannot claim that he does not know the reality! But he is willfully lying in order to cover up the chaos, the misrule, but also his inability to coordinate the vaccination campaign," Firea wrote on Facebook.

According to Gabriela Firea, Minister Voiculescu "fled from responsibility from the first day, refused for a month to show up at events related to the vaccination campaign and give statements, came into conflict with mayors and thus delayed the establishment of vaccination centers and ignored the problems with the functioning of the online platform".

"The PSD therefore demands the resignation of the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu. In this period of deep health crisis, Romania needs a responsible Minister of Health, capable of making decisions that solve the problems, not a liar and an incompetent deserter. In order to return to a normal life, it is vital that 70% of the country's population be immunized, and the Citu Government has assumed that 10.4 million Romanians will be vaccinated by the end of September. Failure to achieve this goal means condemning Romania, sinking into an even bigger crisis and inevitably imposes the resignation or dismissal of the Citu Government," added the PSD senator.