PSD's Grindeanu: Florin Citu cannot be a PM in a gov't with PSD

Liberal leader Florin Citu cannot be PM in a government including PSD (Social Democratic Party), first deputy chair of PSD Soring Grindeanu stated on Monday.

"We already sanctioned Mr Citu's ability to lead a government by toppling him down, through that motion of censure," Grindeanu told a press conference held at the headquarters of the party, when asked if PSD was going to agree with the possibility of having Florin Citu as PM again in a government with PSD in its composition.

He mentioned that "PSD believes that the Florin Citu Prime Minister stage has been left behind for some time now, Agerpres informs.

