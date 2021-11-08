PSD's Grindeanu: We need a serious discussion about Constitution, because it may not match reality anymore

The senior deputy chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Sorin Grindeanu, declared on Monday that there needs to be a "serious" discussion regarding the Constitution, in order to see if it matches the realities of today.

"We have a work force coordinated by senator Robert Cazanciuc as of February, this year. We believe that that Constitution that was modified (in 2003, ed. n) shortly before becoming members with full rights in the European Union, the limits of that Constitution in the 90's, so 30 years ago, may no longer match the needs and realities of Romania today. Specialists and politicians have worked a lot during this period. (...) It is normal to tackle this component as well," Grindeanu said, during a press conference, held at PSD's central headquarters, after the party leadership reunion.

He mentioned, as an example, that 7-8 years ago there were talks about regionalisation, a form of local administration that is not referred to in the fundamental law.

Asked if for PSD one of the priorities to modifying the Constitution is changing the form of Government from semi-presidential republic into a parliamentary republic, Grindeanu said: "There were no talks about this, not even for a second. There were talks about this committee, of the fact that Romania needs to resettle, from a constitutional standpoint as well. (...) We did not discuss about these limits (president's constitutional attributes ed. n), but we did discuss about syncope in the Constitution, which we can all see, we all can see how often the Constitutional Court is asked about individual cases, how often we turn to lawyers to clarify certain aspects in the Constitution, that is why it is absolutely normal to have this discussion about the Constitution., Agerpres informs.