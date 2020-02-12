PSD's Iordache: Budget laws should be debated and approved, not committed

The Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Florin Iordache, stated on Wednesday, at the Constitutional Court (CCR), that the laws regarding the budget should be debated and approved in Parliament, not adopted by the Government through commitment of responsibility.

"The law of the state budget and the law of the state social security budget are two laws that the constituent lawmakers gave exceptional, special character. (...) From the examination and corroboration of the constitutional texts one may deduce that budget laws are excluded de plano both from the modality of adoption through regular procedure, in a separate session, and over which the Government can commit responsibility (...), both in what regards the commitment of the Government's responsibility, which is circumscribed to other constitutional provisions. (...) The lawmaker concretely established the way to adopt the budget laws, excluding the possibility of the Government to abuse the procedure (...) regarding the commitment of responsibility to a draft law. The budget laws must be debated and approved, not assumed, due to the Constitution and several normative acts," said Iordache, who was designated to support at the CCR the demands of the Senate's and Chamber of Deputies' presidents regarding the solving of a possible legal conflict between the Government and Parliament on the topic of the Law of the state budget and the Law of the state social security budget.In his opinion, the lawmakers writing the constitution instituted a sharing of attributions of the two powers, executive and legislative, as well as a collaboration in what regards the issue of the country's finance, in order for Parliament to not be excluded in the lawmaking process of the Law of the state budget and the Law of the state social security budget.The Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies requested the CCR indicate the conduct that the Executive and Legislative must follow in the analyzed situation."We ask you note the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature. In this context, we signal the fact that it is necessary to establish the conduct that the targeted public authorities must be adopted in order to be in agreement with the constitutional provisions, in the sense of debating and adopting budget laws according to the constitutional articles," said Iordache.

AGERPRES