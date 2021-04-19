PSD's Simionis: PSD Senators to vote for lifting Bodog's immunity, decision taken unanimously

The Social Democrat senators will vote to lift the immunity of Florian Bodog, regardless of the report of the Legal Committee on the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) request addressed to the Superior Chamber of Parliament to approve the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former Minister of Health, the leader of the party's deputies, Alfred Simonis, informed on Monday.

He added that PSD's political decision is not related to the vote in the Senate's Legal Committee, whose report is only of a consultative nature.

The DNA prosecutors are asking the Senate to approve the prosecution of Florian Bodog, whom they accused of helping a personal adviser, back when he was a minister, to collect a corresponding salary for a period of 12 months without actually working as a personal adviser, according to the employment agreement, not even for one day.

In 2019, the Senators rejected a similar request regarding Florian Bodog, and later the prosecutors obtained data regarding four offences that he committed, such as forgery of documents and abuse of office.