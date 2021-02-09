PSD's Simionis: PSD submits bill to Parliament to eliminate special pensions of MPs

The National Political Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Tuesday unanimously decided to submit a bill to Parliament on the elimination of special pensions for MPs, the leader of the Social Democrat Deputies, Alfred Simonis, has made the announcement.

Simonis told a press conference that the bill was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

"Over 7 million Romanians will be affected by the austerity measures provided in the state budget law. We all remember how during the election campaign the Government and the President were saying that PSD misinforms when it draws attention to the austerity they will bring over Romania, but it's clear now that we were right. This government of thieves and liars knows how to bring austerity, and the interesting fact is that it brings austerity only for the vulnerable categories: for pensioners, pupils and students or for Romanian companies, which are in deep suffering during this time. USR does not want to eliminate, instead, the benefits of privileged categories (...) Therefore, PSD cannot accept that while Romanians suffer other privileged categories continue to benefit from these bonuses. The laws must be the same for all," said Alfred Simonis.He claimed that PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) did not keep their promises to eliminate special pensions and they have no intention to do so."Today, the Political Bureau of PSD unanimously decided to submit a bill to eliminate these special pensions, in the first phase for MPs, a draft that has already been submitted or will be submitted in a few minutes to the Chamber of Deputies. (...) PNL and USR PLUS have repeatedly promised to eliminate these pensions, they have not kept their promises and we have not seen any intention on their behalf to do so. They lied, the same as they lied about the cuts they are doing right now and about doubling the child allowance, about the pension law. They lied to get the power, to be able to continue the thefts, to be able to hire their proteges and to dismantle the offices of the competent ones," added Simonis.He also said that, in the next period, PSD will initiate other projects related to special pensions or the capping of amounts for the representatives in the GMS and in the Boards of Directors of some companies.The PSD project provides for the modification of Law No. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators in the sense of repealing the articles regarding special pensions."Articles 49 and 50 of Law No. 96/2006 on the Statute of Deputies and Senators with subsequent modifications and supplements are repealed," the draft provides.

