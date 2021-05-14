PSD's Suciu: PNRR must be put up for debate in Parliament, loan ratification requires our votes

Bistrita-Nasaud Social Democrat deputy Daniel Suciu told a press conference on Friday that the ratification of the loan treaty for kickstarting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) requires the votes of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs, which is why it is "common sense and reasonable" for the plan to be debated in Parliament.

Suciu did not rule out the possibility for the Social Democrat MPs to go on parliamentary strike if the government does not present the PNRR in Parliament.

"There is this possibility for us to go on parliamentary strike, although yesterday we already saw that the Prime Minister might take a step back, he announced that he might table the PNRR to Parliament after all. I confess that in the meetings this week of the joint Standing Bureau, both I and my colleague, floor leader Alfred Simonis, asked Chambers Presidents, Mr. Orban and Mrs. Dragu, to tell the Prime Minister of Romania to come with the PNRR in Parliament (...), especially that the treaty for the ratification of this loan must come to Parliament and it takes two thirds of the votes for Romania to access that initial PNRR loan. With all regret, this is no blackmail, it's just a reality: that treaty cannot be ratified without the votes of the Social Democrat MPs. And if our votes are required to access the PNRR loan, it seems to me absolutely common sense and reasonable for the PNRR to be debated in Parliament," said Suciu.

The PSD deputy added that he does not understand the government's "opacity and stubbornness" over the PNRR debate, given that this is a national, not a political party project, reports agerpres.