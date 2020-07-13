 
     
Public transport police officers issue 169 COVID-19 fines

Police officers with the Bucharest Public Transport Police Brigade issued July 6-12, 169 fines amounting to 30,360 lei for violations of the protection measures against the COVID-19 infection on subway public transport.

"Out of the total fines issued, 120 were for violations of Law 55/2020, 33 for violations of social coexistence rules (Law 61/1991), and 49 for other violations under Law 150 / 2005 establishing and penalising subway travel violations, Law 33/2003 on the protection of facilities, goods, valuables and persons, and Emergency Ordinance 97/2005 on the registration, domicile, residence and identity documents of Romanian nationals," the Bucharest Police General Directorate (DGPMB) reported in a press statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, fines will still be issued for the safety of the citizens and for preserving public peace.

