Pupil Mihai Banioti of Mircea cel Batran College - gold medal at International STEM Olympiad

Pupil Mihai Banioti, of the Mircea cel Batran National College (CNMB) in Constanta, has won the gold medal in the International STEM Olympiad, in the Math - Geo - Tech section, taking place online, significantly surpassing his competitors, the educational unit informed on Monday, agerpres reports.

Banioti, a 10th grade pupil, ranked first in the international competition with 99.445 points.

"Pupil Mihai Banioti of 10th grade of the Mircea cel Batran National College, coordinated by professor Gabriela Constantinescu, participated in the final edition of this year's International STEM Olympiad, the Math - Geo - Tech, taking place online. The participation of Mihai was a true success, taking first place, with a score of 99.445 points. Due to the result obtained, the CNMB pupil significantly surpassed the 321 competitors and won the gold medal," said the spokesperson of the Mircea cel Batran National College, Florentina Gheorghe, through a press release.According to the quoted source, STEM represents an educational system which implies an interdisciplinary curricular approach which combines science, technology, engineering and maths."Classical teaching, specific to each discipline is replaced with an integrative teaching based on the way in which scientific methods can be applied in day-to-day life. The STEM Olympiad is addressed to pupils interested in STEM, desiring to experiment varied ways to find answers to applications in the real world through problem-solving," Gheorghe mentioned.The exceptional result obtained by Mihai Banioti comes in an anniversary year for the Mircea cel Batran National College, the educational institution celebrating in this period 125 years of existence, and confirms the permanence of high-quality education done by this college, the quoted source also shows.