Puzdrele Chalet in Rodna Mountains completely covered by avalanche

The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

According to him, at the time of the avalanche, the chalet did not have any tourists."The chalet is almost completely covered. The chalet is new, solid, has ground floor and bedrooms upstairs, and there are two fish ponds next to it - completely covered by the avalanche - almost 1,000 m long. There are some workers in the area too, working on a different chalet up the mountain, not too far away, and they heard a loud rumble for almost 30 minutes," said Dan Benga.He specified that another avalanche, of small dimensions, occurred in Valea Suior on the forest road coming from Mina Suior to Cavnic. The forest road was completely blocked by snow, and special tools were needed to uncover it.