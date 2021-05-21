"Rabla for appliances 2021":Number of issued vouchers exceeds 33,000,during first hour since Stage1 start

Over 33,000 vouchers were issued to approved applicants for the first stage of the "Rabla for appliances" program, during the first hour since the debut of this year's session, informs the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), on their Facebook page.

Furthermore, according to the relevant Ministry, half of the 30 million budget, allocated to the first stage of the program, has been spent, and the value of remaining funds is of 15 million RON.

"Over 33,000 vouchers were issued during the first hour o the program (starting 10:00 hrs). Half of the budget of Stage 1 has been spent; the remaining funds - 15 million RON," MMAP mentions.

The data presented on Thursday by the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, during a press conference held on the occasion of the visit carried out in the southern county of Constanta, shows that over 155,000 people registered for the "Rabla for appliances" program.

The "Rabla for appliances" program - the 2021 session debuted on May 14, with a registration period for private persons of one week.

During this year's session, the way to access the program was reviewed, so that private persons can benefit from the opportunity of registering and obtaining one or more vouchers.

The allocated budget of this year's "Rabla for appliances" program amounts to 75 million RON, almost double as compared with the 2019 session, when the allocated sum was 40 million RON, reports agerpres.