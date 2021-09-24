Raed Arafat on PNL congress: No derogations granted

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that "no derogations have been granted" in the case of the National Liberal Party (PNL) congress, which will take place on Saturday.

"No derogation has been given. Let's be very correct with the phrase we use. No derogations have been given. We were asked, we answered based on the law. The law, namely the existing government decisions, stipulate the situation of the organisations that organise statutory meetings, such as a political party that organises a meeting, another party that asks us will be given the same answer as one party receives. (...) No derogations have been granted and we do not give approvals. We are asked and we emphasise what are the obligatory measures that must be taken. In terms of square meters, distance, if rate exceeds 3 per thousand access must be done based on the green certificate and so on. That is what we did. No derogations have been granted!," said the DSU head, Agerpres.ro informs.