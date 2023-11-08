Rafah border crossing closed, 51 Romanian citizens and family members to be evacuated at later date

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip of the 51 Romanian citizens and family members who had received the consent of the Israeli and Egyptian authorities to transit the Rafah border crossing will take place at a later date, given that it has been closed for the transit of persons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Wednesday.

"Further to the information sent on the morning of November 8, 2023, regarding the evacuation from the Gaza Strip of 51 Romanian citizens and family members, who had received the consent of the Israeli and Egyptian authorities to transit the Rafah border crossing point, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that, at this moment, according to the information on the ground, the aforementioned border crossing point has been closed for the transit of persons. Thus, the evacuation of the aforementioned group will be possible at a later date, after the reopening of the Rafah crossing point," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the source, the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah remains in permanent contact with the Romanian citizens and their family members who have requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the Inter-institutional Crisis Cell, through Romania's diplomatic missions in Cairo and Tel Aviv, continues the dialogue with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities until the end of the operations.

AGERPRES