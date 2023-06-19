Raids on suspects of selling smuggled cigarettes, over ten million cigarettes seized.

Police and prosecutors from Arad are carrying out, on Monday, raids on people suspected of selling large quantities of smuggled cigarettes in several counties in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to an Arad County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) press release sent to AGERPRES, the police of the Economic Crime Investigation Service of Arad, under the coordination of the prosecutor of the Arad Public Prosecutor's Office, together with police officers from the Criminal Investigation Service and the Special Action Service, carried out, on Monday morning, 20 house searches in Arad (6 locations), Alba (3 locations), Maramures (4 locations) and Suceava (7 locations) counties, and 9 arrest warrants were enforced.

"From the investigations it was found that, from 2022 until now, the suspects would have distributed, for sale, in several counties in the country, large quantities of cigarettes likely to come from contraband," the press release states.

The source informs that 10,740,000 untaxed cigarettes were seized for confiscation during the investigations.