Raiffeisen Bank, net profit down 21% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019

Raiffeisen Bank made a net profit of 140 million lei in the first quarter of this year, down 21% from the same period in 2019, when it was 178 million lei, according to a bank press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Raiffeisen Bank's total assets exceeded 48 billion lei as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 18% year-on-year. Operating revenues increased in Q1 2020, standing at 636 million lei, as compared to 615 million lei in Q1 2019.

The bank's total loan portfolio reached 29.2 billion lei in Q1 2020, an increase of 10% year-on-year. The new term loans granted to the bank's customers increased by 20%, the growth being balanced on all customer segments. Deposits attracted by Raiffeisen Bank from customers advanced by 21% (year-on-year), exceeding 40 billion lei, as of March 31, 2020.

Raiffeisen Bank continues to be the leader in the credit card market with 530,000 active cards as of March 31, 2020, and over 90% of the amounts traded through these cards are used at POS or online shopping, the document states.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Raiffeisen Bank has taken steps to protect its employees and support customers, suppliers and the state. The bank has granted deferrals of the payment of installments for up to 3 months for approximately 21,000 loans, and this was a solution offered by the bank immediately after the declaration of the state of emergency.

Employees of Central Administration and agencies have been protected and supported in such a way that 0 cases of infection have been reported so far in the bank.

Raiffeisen Bank had over 2.1 million individual customers on March 31, 2020, approximately 93,000 SMEs and 5,700 large and medium-sized companies. Raiffeisen Bank also employs 4,871 people in 351 units across the country and has three headquarters. The Bank has in Romania extensive networks of ATMs (770), POS (22,300) and multifunctional machines (334).