Railway traffic resumes on Caransebes-Orsova section on Caransebes-Orsova section

Railway traffic on the Caransebes-Orsova section resumed at 11:00 o'clock according to National Railway Company CFR SA.

"All trains halted at the stations within the timeframe required to carry out the works to resume traffic safely will be able to travel the Slatina Timis - Teregova segment using diesel locomotives," says CFR SA officials.Six trains are halted at railway stations after railway traffic has been suspended in the western part of Romania, between the stations of Caransebes and Orsova, where violent storms felled trees that damaged high voltage power line supplying the trains, bringing railway traffic to a halt, the National Railway Company CFR SA reported on Friday morning.The six trains temporarily halted Friday morning in the stations of Poarta, Valisoara, Domasnea Cornea and Crusova were IR 1693 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara), IR 1696 (Timisoara Nord - Bucuresti Nord), IR 1695 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara Nord ), R 9551 (Orsova - Crusovat), private trains 15594 (Arad - Constanta) and 15593 (Constanta-Arad).