Rain to engulf most of Romania until Wednesday

Inquam Photos
vreme rea ploaie

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has extended a rain warning throughout Wednesday, April 19.

According to meteorologists, in the next three days there will be rain in most parts of the country. Local water quantities of 15...20 l/m2 and over 30...40 l/m2 will accumulate on Monday (April 17) in Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, as well as in the mountainous areas, and on Tuesday ( April 18) mainly in the southeast. Thunderstorms and hail in limited areas are also expected.

The wind will pick up speed of 45...55 km/h in the south.

Overcast weather In Bucharest and short rain showers, with water on the ground of 10...20 l/m2. Moderate winds of up to 40...50 km/h. Highs between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius, lows between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius.

