Raising retirement age will amount to a certain death sentence in the workplace, court clerks say

The National Union of the DICASTERIAL Judicial Registry announced on Tuesday that it will join the protests launched by the other categories of employees in the budgetary system and claims that the clerks have the "necessary capacity" to block the judicial system.

In a statement posted on the SNGJ DICASTERIAL website, the trade unionists criticize the post of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Facebook regarding the increase of the retirement age to 65, including for the auxiliary staff in the courts.

"There will certainly be a firm reaction from the judicial system, and even if we are not a large professional category to represent electoral capital, we have the necessary capacity to block the judicial system. According to the Constitution, the judiciary represents or represented (it seems) 'one of the three powers of the Romanian State'. Soon, the clerks will join the forms of protests already underway, as well as those that will be initiated by the other categories of employees dissatisfied with the apparently populist and antisocial measures taken by the current government," the union of court clerks declared.

They threaten that "very soon, no clerk will be answering the personal phone, after hours, on days off or weekly rest, to perform hundreds of unpaid overtime hours or to be on call for arrests, regardless of whether we are talking about petty crimes, robberies or even crimes".

"Let's see, then, how the Prime Minister of Romania will invoke, once again, the importance of the court clerks' work for the smooth running of the judicial system!," the trade unionists say.

"The life expectancy of the court clerks is 59 years, and currently they can retire at 60, which means that they will no longer receive the service pension, not even in the current form," the DICASTERIAL press release also states.AGERPRES