Ramona Manescu, Hans Klemm meet, depeening cooperation in Energy, on agenda

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, met on Tuesday with the United States Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, context in which they discussed about energy cooperation, included.

"The two officials reviewed the latest regional developments, with an emphasis on the Eastern Neighbourhood. At the same time, they continued the discussions on the coordinated putting into practice of the joint decisions adopted at the last high-level political meetings in Washington and New York, and also addressed the deepening of cooperation in the Energy field," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release.

