Ramona Manescu meets Michele Ramis, ambassador conveys condolences message to Romania following Kabul attack

The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, conveyed on Thursday, in the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, a message of condolence and solidarity with the Romanian side, following the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the death of a member of the diplomatic mission of Romania, and appreciated the important role of our country in the most difficult areas of the world, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, on Thursday met with the French Republic's Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, a context in which topics of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the European and international agenda, were addressed.

"The partners in the dialogue evoked the relations of good collaboration between the two countries in many areas, within the Strategic Partnership. The Romanian official pointed out the ways to further develop and diversify bilateral cooperation, both in the sphere of political dialogue and in the economic field, expressing appreciation for the balance that characterizes the economic relationship between the two states and showing that there is a very good potential for development. In the context of the successful conclusion of the most important bilateral project of the last decades - the France-Romania Season - the two parties have agreed to capitalize on the positive impact in both countries and the continuation of bilateral cooperation in fields such as culture, arts, science and economy," reads the quoted release.

The Romanian official thanked for the expressed appreciation of the results of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the same time, she called for a constant and direct dialogue between the two sides, aimed to contribute to the convergence of positions at European level in an essential period for the future of Europe, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.