Rare 17th century Wallachian icon goes under the hammer for 6,000 euros

A wooden icon dating from the time of Voivode Matei Basarab (1580 - 1654) and a charcoal sketch of an icon by painter Stefan Luchian (1868 - 1916) dominated the sacred art auction organized on April 11 by Artmark.

"The Crucifixion of the Lord" painted in the style of the traditional Greek school represents the central panel of a triptych. The rare Wallachian icon from the first half of the 17th century sold for 6,000 euros.

Painter Stefan Luchian's charcoal sketch of "Saint John the Apostle and Evangelist" went under the hammer for 2,000 euros.

Among the lots that also fetched high prices were: a gilded silver and enamel plated wooden icon of "The Protective Veil of the Mother of God", early 20th century Russian school - 6,500 euros; end of the 18th century imperial icon on carved wood "Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker", northern Transylvanian school (Ruthenian influence) - 6,000 euros; icon on wood of "The Mother of God with the Child (Portaitissa)", early 17th century Greek school - 4,250 euros; gilded silver plated icon on wood "Saint Alexander, Patriarch of Constantinople", "Deisis" triptych, Greek school, approx. 1800, and the imperial icon on wood "The Mother of God with the Child - Empress", post-Brancoven school - which sold each for 2,500 euros; gilded silver plated icon "St. Paraskeva", Romanian school, gilded silver plated icon "The Mother of God with Child (Kazanskaya)", Russian school, 1861 - each for 2,000 euros; a monk's silver cross with 12 sapphires, approx. 1880, Austro-Hungarian workshop - 1,700 euros. AGERPRES