Rd 83,200 persons pass through border points, on second day of Christmas

Approximately 83,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 19,200 means of transport (of which 4,900 trucks) carried out the control formalities through the border points across the country in the last 24 hours, on the second day of Christmas, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

On the way of entry there were about 39,500 people with 8,800 means of transport, and on the exit one - 43,700 people with 10,400 means of transport, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border guards found, in the last 24 hours, 15 illegal acts (11 offenses and 4 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country), which exceeded the admitted customs ceiling or suspected to be counterfeited, totaling about 17,600 lei.

In the last 24 hours, 16 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by the law, were not allowed to enter the country and also the exit of seven Romanian citizens for various legal reasons were denied to leave the country.AGERPRES