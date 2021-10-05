 
     
Record of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection: 15,037, in over 77k tests done in past 24 hrs

COVID-19 test pozitiv

As many as 15,037 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 77,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Tuesday.

Until Tuesday, 1,289,156 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,139,310 patients have been declared cured.

At the national level, up to this date, 9,717,830 RT-PCR tests and 3,440,443 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 26,554 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,743 based on case definition and medical protocol and 12,811 on request) and 51,184 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,809 people were reconfirmed positive.

