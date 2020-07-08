Rectification of state social insurance budget on 2020, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Wednesday, the Law regarding the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 51/2020 for the rectification of the state social insurance budget on 2020.

The proposals for the state social insurance budget are, mainly, to diminish the current incomes of the public pension system by 6,042,376 billion RON and increasing by the same sum the indemnity granted from the state budget.The unemployment insurance budget provides for increasing the incomes of the unemployment insurance system by 1,346,270 billion RON, as well as diminishing the current income by 114,941 million RON.The law also proposes the amendment of the expenses of the unemployment insurance system, in the sense of an increase by 4 billion RON in the "Social Assistance" title for the payment of unemployment indemnity and the indemnity granted in accordance with the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 30/2020.Another amendment in the chapter of unemployment insurance budget regards the increase by 100 million RON in the "transfer between units of public administration" title for the payment of the social health insurance contributions for the unemployed.Furthermore, there are proposals for increasing spending of the Guaranteeing fund for the payment of wages, in the "Other costs" title, by the sum of 1.5 billion RON, for the payment of the indemnity in accordance with the provisions of Law 19/2020.The law also provides for the inclusion of the sum totaling 1.452 billion RON which is to be received from European funds for operational programs financed from the 2014-2020 financial framework.