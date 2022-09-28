Red Cross implements project for Ukrainian citizes to benefit from free medical services in Bucharest

The Romanian National Red Cross Society is going to implement, in the Capital City, a project called "Community Health," designed for the Ukrainian citizens to benefit from free medical services, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Through the "Community Health" project, implemented with financial support from Majorel Romania, Ukrainian refugees will benefit from psychological support, blood glucose tests, blood pressure, pulse, weight, height measurements, EKG, general health assessment consultation, recommendations for the continuation of investigations/treatments, as the case may be, and consultations, specialist doctors being invited to perform consultations periodically depending on the number of requests. The children will also benefit from dental treatments, told Agerpres.

The Romanian Red Cross will also continue, with the support of Majorel Romania, the implementation of the "Humanity" Multicultural Center project, where Ukrainian mothers and children benefit from psychosocial support and psychological counseling, Romanian and English language courses for children and adults, after school programmes for children, thematic workshops for children and parents - drawing, dance, first aid, creation, gymnastics, combined arts.

"Life in a foreign country can be particularly difficult, especially for a family that has gone through a trauma. Through all the projects we implement in support of Ukrainian citizens in Romania, we are trying to address their most urgent needs. And since we know that a conflict can be devastating for mental health, we are implementing projects that are related to this," said Ioan Silviu Lefter, head of the Romanian Red Cross.

Majorel Romania made a donation worth 50,000 euros, funds divided equally between the two projects carried out by the Romanian Red Cross.