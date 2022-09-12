Refugee Ukrainian children in Romania begin new school year

More than 60 Ukrainian children residing in Romania participated on Monday in the Barbu Delavrancea school no. 73 in Bucharest, at an opening ceremony of the school year, an event organized by the management of the education unit and Save the Children organization, with the singing of the state anthems of Romania and Ukraine.

The executive president of Save the Children Romania, Gabriela Alexandrescu, said that 110 Ukrainian children from primary education will participate in courses at school 73. The courses will be taught by Ukrainian teachers, told Agerpres.

She added that some of the parents want to integrate their children into the Romanian education system and, starting next year, to participate in courses next to Romanian pupils.

According to Gabriela Alexandrescu, the children will learn according to the Ukrainian textbooks, in their online education system, but with physical presence at the school.

The opening ceremony of the school year ended with an artistic moment, the Ukrainian children reciting poems and performing songs in their mother tongue.