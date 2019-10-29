'Regele Ferdinand' frigate - the first Romanian military ship to call at Egyptian port of Alexandria

The frigate "Regele Ferdinand" arrived at the Egyptian port of Alexandria for a two-day call on October 28 and 29, which makes it the first Romanian military ship to moor in this port, the Romanian Navy General Staff (SMFN) said in a release on Tuesday.

The delegation led by the ship's commander Marian Ioan was received on Monday by the head of the Alexandria Governorate and officials of the Egyptian Navy; representatives of the Embassy of Romania in the Arab Republic of Egypt visited the frigate in the afternoon of the same day.

"The Romanian Navy, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere, organized in a first, on Tuesday, October 29, a meeting on board of 'King Ferdinand' with the members of the Romanian community in Egypt; this was an occasion to present a part of the cultural activity of the Mangalia Military Circle," reads the SMFN release.

Marine-themed artworks by painters Niculae Gageanu and Alexandru Ghinea - members of the Romanian Plastic Artists Union - were put on display, the volumes 'Black Sea Tales' by Cristian Cealera, and 'Stellar Lotus' by Emilia Dabu were presented, and the children of the Romanians living in Egypt received symbolic gifts prepared by the Romanian Navy students.

The ship will leave Alexandria on Wednesday morning and will continue its mission to monitor the maritime and air traffic until the next scheduled stop in Haifa - Israel on November 4.

The "Regele Ferdinand" frigate, carrying a Puma Naval helicopter and a group of Navy Special Op Force troops, participates October 18 through November 7 in the NATO "Sea Guardian 19" Operation in the Mediterranean aimed at deterring illegal activities on the southern flank of NATO and the EU under the leadership of NATO's Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM).

"Regele Ferdinand" made the first call at the port of Aksaz - Turkey south, after which it joined frigates "Navarinon" (Greece) and "Verni" (Bulgaria), as part of a group assigned to patrolling missions in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Throughout the presence of the Romanian military ship in the Mediterranean Sea, calls are planned at the ports of Aksaz (Turkey), Alexandria (Egypt), Haifa (Israel) and Limassol (Cyprus) for combat capability restoration activities, but naval diplomacy activities, visits and meetings with local civil and military officials are also scheduled," the cited source said.

By its participation in NATO missions, exercises and operations, the Romanian Naval Force contributes to the Alliance's efforts to ensure collective security measures and proves that Romania is a partner that steadfastly fulfills its commitments.