Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade National Assessment are extended until June 13.

Registration for the Baccalaureate and National Assessment for 8th grade graduates will be extended until June 13, and the competency tests for the Baccalaureate exam will be held between June 14-23, announced the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, told Agerpres.

"(...) according to the current calendar, tomorrow, June 9, the period for concluding the school situation for grades 8 and 12 ends. Also on June 9, i.e. tomorrow, registration should have ended at the Baccalaureate exam and at the National Assessment. Considering the current context, I signed the ministerial order by which for the 8th, 12th and 13th classes for evening courses and reduced attendance the period of ending the school situation is extended until June 13. Regarding the registration for the exams, the registrations for the Baccalaureate and National Assessment exam for the 8th grade graduates will also be extended until June 13. In this context, the competency tests within the exam of Baccalaureate will be held between June 14-23", said Ligia Deca, on Thursday, in a press conference at the gov't venue.

She added that, as regards the written tests for both national exams, the Baccalaureate and the National Assessment, there is no need to change the calendar so far.

"We all know that there is not much time left until the end of classes and, in this sense, we have two major changes that the ministerial order signed today brings. First of all, the end of the school situation in exceptional cases, such as the one here, with a minimum of two marks or qualifications, by the teachers who teach those subjects, we are not talking about the closing of the school situation by anyone other than the teachers of the respective subjects. Nowhere in the contents of the Minister's order does a replacement of the teaching staff appear with someone else. I think this should be clarified, because I have seen many messages that do not coincide with the reality of the text of the minister's order," explained Deca.