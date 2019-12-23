 
     
Regulated tariffs for electricity delivered to household consumers don't change as of 1 January

The level of regulated tariffs for electricity delivered to household customers by the final suppliers will not change as of 1 January 2020, a release of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. 

"The main issue on today's meeting agenda of the Regulatory Committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority was the approval of the regulated tariffs for electricity implemented to household consumers by the final suppliers. Following today's decision, the level of regulated tariffs for household consumers by the final suppliers remains at the level of those in force, at this time," the release mentions. 

The Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu had told AGERPRES in an interview, last week, that he was positive that the ANRE would not change the tariffs for the household consumers for electricity or gas.

