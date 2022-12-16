Remarkable performance award in cyber security - Cyber OSPAs 2022 - reaches Romania

The partnership between the US Embassy in Romania and the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance (ARASEC) received the award for Outstanding Cyber Security Partnership, at the Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (Cyber OSPAs 2022) gala, organized in London, told Agerpres.

The OSPAs Cyber Awards, based on the international cyber security performance awards scheme, recognize and reward companies, teams, individuals, products and initiatives in the cyber security sector. The criteria for these awards are based on extensive research into the key factors that contribute to/characterize outstanding performance.

"The partnership between the US Embassy in Romania and the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance (ARASEC) began as an initiative to strengthen education in the field of cyber security. This partnership brought together law enforcement agencies, public institutions, private international companies, universities and NGOs, all working together to organize events and training activities to increase cyber security culture and awareness of online risks. This partnership focuses on ensuring equitable and sustainable development in the field of education through increased exchange of knowledge and lessons learned, the development of a resilient framework for international awareness and the strengthening of international cooperation between public institutions, private companies and universities in the field of cyber security," reads a press release of the ARASEC sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the same source, the partnership has an important component in education and training activities. Various online training activities have been developed to raise cyber security awareness and improve the capabilities of law enforcement authorities and the private sector in combating cybercrime.

Course topics included online investigations with OSINT tools, cyber threat and malware analysis, cryptocurrency payment investigation, online money laundering and digital evidence analysis. Law enforcement agencies, public institutions, private companies and universities joined this initiative and helped by promoting training activities and by sending experts to present relevant methods, tools and case studies to the participants.

The activities carried out emphasized the promotion and dissemination of research in the field of cyber security. The International Conference on Cybersecurity and Cybercrime (IC3), a scientific conference organized by the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance, was promoted, with the aim of encouraging the exchange of ideas about the evolution of cyberspace, the challenges of information security and the new facets of the cybercrime phenomenon. Students, researchers, professors and experts from public institutions and private companies have chosen this framework to present their research in the field of cyber security.

Also, in order to increase the level of awareness, the culture of cyber security and the sharing of best practices in combating cyber crime, the CyberCon Romania international conference was organized within this partnership. Experts from the agencies of the European Union and from the United States, public institutions, private companies and universities, had the opportunity to share knowledge, perspectives and highlight the synergies between the different areas of expertise: the development of cyber defense and resilience, international cooperation to combat cyber crime, promoting research and development in the field of cyber security.

"Last but not least, this success is also due to the AGERPRES National News Agency, which supported and promoted the activities carried out within this award-winning partnership at the 2022 Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards gala," the press release states.