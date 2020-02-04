Report:E-commerce market in Romania surpasses 4.3 billion euro, in 2019;Romanians bought 12 million euro worth daily

The e-commerce sector in Romania exceeded the value of 4.3 billion euro, at the end of 2019, an increase of 22 pct over the data of 2018, the daily average of online transactions that Romanians made being approximately 12 million euro, the estimates of the Romania Association of Online Stores (ARMO) show, quoted in the in the GPeC Report published Tuesday.

"The e-commerce sector has exceeded the 4.3 billion euro threshold at the end of 2019, with 20-22 pct more than in 2018 when the value of online commerce was estimated at approximately 3.6 billion euro. The growth rate 2019 vs. 2018 was more reduced compared to 2018 vs. 2017, when the growth rate from one year to the other was approximately 30 pct. The value of over 4.3 billion euro references all the transactions generated from Romania both by local sellers, as well as towards online stores outside the country's borders," the quoted source notes.The head and founder of GPeC, Andrei Radu, mentions, at the same time, that Romanians spent, on average, for online shopping approximately 12 million euro every day of last year, increasing from 9.86 million euro - the daily average recorded in 2018.GPeC is, since 15 years ago, the representative of e-commerce of Romania, gathering around itself the largest community of online stores and organizing the main events in online commerce. Among other things, the GPeC centralizes the data and publishes yearly the report on Romanian e-commerce.The source of the figures and market estimates published in the GPeC report are: 2Performant, ARMO, ANCOM, eMag Marketplace, Eurostat, GPec, iSense Solutions, PayU and Upswing.

AGERPRES