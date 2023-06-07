 
     
Representatives of Bucharest Municipality will authorize teachers' protests

Jurnalul National
Nicusor Dan

Representatives of Bucharest Municipality will authorize teachers' protests.

The representatives of the Bucharest Municipality will authorize the teachers' protests, announced the general mayor of the Romanian Capital, Nicusor Dan, told Agerpres.

"I authorized all the protests that were requested, including those against me. I remind you that for months there were protests at the windows of the City Hall made by different groups of citizens. Obviously, we will authorize all the protests," replied Nicusor Dan, when asked of journalists, on Wednesday, at a press conference, if he will authorize the teachers' protest on Thursday or Friday.

The general mayor of the Romanian capital emphasized that there is no protest that should be rejected.

