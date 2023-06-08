Representatives of 'Sanitary Solidarity' Federation of Romania are protesting on Thursday, in Bucharest.

The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation of Romania is organizing on Thursday, in Bucharest, the Health rally and protest march, a protest which starts at 11:00hrs in the Victoriei Square and ends around 14:30hrs in the Constitution Square, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the trade union federation, the representatives of the public health system present at the protest will support the granting of all the rights provided by the current salary law, namely: the granting of the basic salary at the level of 2022 for all health employees; the reporting of bonuses for working conditions to the basic salaries for auxiliary health staff (nurses, caretakers, stretcher bearers), Technical, Economic and Socio-Administrative personnel and health workers; the reporting of shift bonuses and for working on legal days off to the basic salaries in payment for all categories of staff; the payment of doctors who are on duty at the hourly rate of the basic norm.

The trade unionists are also calling for the adoption of the draft salary law (health part) negotiated with the Health Ministry (in the form agreed with the social partners) and its rapid implementation. In the negotiated form, the draft law ensures: the repositioning in the pay scale of all employees in the public health sector, starting with nurses; the possibility of an effective and relevant increase in the income of health employees.

Last but not least, the demands of the members of the "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation of Romania are also aimed at the acceptance of the organization's proposals to the Collective Labour Contract at sector level, which are still in disagreement, the conclusion and registration of this collective labour contact, the updating of the value of food allowance taking as reference the minimum wage in payment and its removal from the calculation of the limit enforceable to bonuses, the unblocking of positions in the public health system and the increase in the share of health expenditure in the GDP to the EU average.

The Sanitary Solidarity" Federation of Romania believes that the solution to reduce the level of dissatisfaction of health employees is to restore their confidence in the commitments assumed by politicians both in the salary law and in the negotiations with representative trade unions.

"The Government officials must understand that they cannot negotiate a draft salary law with the social partners and then amend it as they please, that they cannot commit to signing the collective contract at sector level and delay the payment of this obligation by more than half a year," the trade union organisation's press release mentions.

According to the source quoted, the participants in these protest actions will prove to the Government their decision to continue the programme of protests as announced, which could go as far as a general strike. "We warn the politicians that we do not change the programme of actions according to their liking and by circumstantial agreements, but only when the legitimate expectations of the employees are honored. Consequently, we recommend the Government to sit down at the negotiating table (observing the criterion of representativeness) before it is too late, in order to ensure together the best solutions to honor the demands," the unionists argue.